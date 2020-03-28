Top 5 Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (CSOD, EIGI, BOX, GTT, GDDY)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Cornerstone Onde ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 2,410.5. Endurance Intern is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 2,298.2. Box Inc- Class A ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 573.4.

Gtt Communicatio follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 538.2, and Godaddy Inc-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 499.0.

