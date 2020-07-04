Top 5 Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry with the Best Relative Performance (ETSY , ZG , BCOR , GRUB , YELP )

We looked at the Internet Software & Services industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY ) ranks first with a gain of 20.97%; Zillow Group I-A (NASDAQ:ZG ) ranks second with a gain of 20.66%; and Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR ) ranks third with a gain of 17.73%.

Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB ) follows with a gain of 14.71% and Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 12.61%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Yelp Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Yelp Inc in search of a potential trend change.