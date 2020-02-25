Top 5 Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry with the Best Relative Performance (TWOU , INST , LOGM , GRUB , BNFT )
Here are the top 5 stocks in the Internet Software & Services industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:
2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU ) ranks first with a gain of 2.03%; Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST ) ranks second with a loss of 0.06%; and Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM ) ranks third with a loss of 0.11%.
Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB ) follows with a loss of 1.43% and Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.55%.
