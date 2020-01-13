Top 5 Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry with the Best Relative Performance (GTT , TWLO , NTNX , LPSN , MTCH )

Below are the top five companies in the Internet Software & Services industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Gtt Communicatio (NYSE:GTT ) ranks first with a gain of 5.25%; Twilio Inc - A (NYSE:TWLO ) ranks second with a gain of 2.41%; and Nutanix Inc - A (NASDAQ:NTNX ) ranks third with a gain of 2.20%.

Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN ) follows with a gain of 1.92% and Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.61%.

