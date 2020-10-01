Top 5 Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry with the Best Relative Performance (GTT , TWLO , ETSY , NTNX , LPSN )

We looked at the Internet Software & Services industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Gtt Communicatio (NYSE:GTT ) ranks first with a gain of 11.47%; Twilio Inc - A (NYSE:TWLO ) ranks second with a gain of 3.32%; and Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY ) ranks third with a gain of 3.15%.

Nutanix Inc - A (NASDAQ:NTNX ) follows with a gain of 3.02% and Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.65%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Gtt Communicatio on November 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $7.81. Since that recommendation, shares of Gtt Communicatio have risen 44.1%. We continue to monitor Gtt Communicatio for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.