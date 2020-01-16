Top 5 Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry with the Best Relative Performance (NEWR , TWLO , ANGI , AKAM , MTCH )

We looked at the Internet Software & Services industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR ) ranks first with a gain of 3.93%; Twilio Inc - A (NYSE:TWLO ) ranks second with a gain of 3.44%; and Angie'S List Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI ) ranks third with a gain of 2.90%.

Akamai Technolog (NASDAQ:AKAM ) follows with a gain of 2.36% and Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.86%.

