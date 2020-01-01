Top 5 Companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (FLWS, LTRPA, SFLY, TRIP, LE)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the lowest sales growth.

1-800-Flowers-A ranks lowest with a sales growth of 175.6%. Liberty Trp-A is next with a sales growth of 241.5%. Shutterfly Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 493.5%.

Tripadvisor Inc follows with a sales growth of 513.5%, and Lands' End Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 530.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Shutterfly Inc on May 3rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $45.11. Since that recommendation, shares of Shutterfly Inc have risen 13.0%. We continue to monitor Shutterfly Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.