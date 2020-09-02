Top 5 Companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (FLWS, PETS, NTRI, LE, EXPE)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

1-800-Flowers-A ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 15.7%. Following is Petmed Express with a EBITDA growth of 19.2%. Nutrisystem Inc ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 33.9%.

Lands' End Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 38.4%, and Expedia Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 45.5%.

