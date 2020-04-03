Top 5 Companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (AMZN, EXPE, OSTK, W, LE)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Amazon.Com Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $400.80. Expedia Inc is next with a sales per share of $68.31. Overstock.Com ranks third highest with a sales per share of $68.01.

Wayfair Inc- A follows with a sales per share of $58.92, and Lands' End Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $43.85.

