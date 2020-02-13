Top 5 Companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (TRIP, EXPE, SFLY, FLWS, NTRI)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Tripadvisor Inc ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 84.83. Expedia Inc is next with a a P/E ratio of 57.90. Shutterfly Inc ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 42.83.

1-800-Flowers-A follows with a a P/E ratio of 39.53, and Nutrisystem Inc rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 24.26.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nutrisystem Inc on November 1st, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $37.73. Since that recommendation, shares of Nutrisystem Inc have risen 13.7%. We continue to monitor Nutrisystem Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.