Top 5 Companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (NFLX, SFLY, AMZN, LE, EXPE)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Netflix Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 56.6%. Following is Shutterfly Inc with a future earnings growth of 39.0%. Amazon.Com Inc ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 38.5%.

Lands' End Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 28.0%, and Expedia Inc rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 18.2%.

