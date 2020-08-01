Top 5 Companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (PETS, SFLY, NTRI, EXPE, TRIP)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Petmed Express ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 9.7%. Following is Shutterfly Inc with a forward earnings yield of 5.7%. Nutrisystem Inc ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 4.8%.

Expedia Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.6%, and Tripadvisor Inc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 4.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Petmed Express on September 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $17.67. Since that recommendation, shares of Petmed Express have risen 31.8%. We continue to monitor Petmed Express for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.