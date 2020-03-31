Top 5 Companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (NTRI, TRIP, AMZN, PETS, NFLX)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Nutrisystem Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 121,250.0%. Tripadvisor Inc is next with a EPS growth of 13,871.0%. Amazon.Com Inc ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 5,886.7%.

Petmed Express follows with a EPS growth of 3,563.8%, and Netflix Inc rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,544.1%.

