Top 5 Companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (NFLX, SFLY, AMZN, TRIP, EXPE)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Netflix Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 187.0%. Following is Shutterfly Inc with a EBITDA growth of 141.6%. Amazon.Com Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 110.6%.

Tripadvisor Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 66.7%, and Expedia Inc rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 45.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Tripadvisor Inc on November 7th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $33.59. Since that call, shares of Tripadvisor Inc have fallen 34.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.