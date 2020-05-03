Top 5 Companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (LE, OSTK, NFLX, SFLY, EXPE)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Lands' End Inc ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 9.1. Overstock.Com is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.4. Netflix Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.9.

Shutterfly Inc follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.7, and Expedia Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.9.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Shutterfly Inc on May 3rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $45.11. Since that recommendation, shares of Shutterfly Inc have risen 13.0%. We continue to monitor Shutterfly Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.