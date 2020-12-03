Top 5 Companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (LE, SFLY, W, NFLX, AMZN)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Lands' End Inc ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 43.71. Following is Shutterfly Inc with a a debt to asset ratio of 39.51. Wayfair Inc- A ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 34.24.

Netflix Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 34.18, and Amazon.Com Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 33.62.

