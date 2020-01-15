Top 5 Companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (CNSL, T, ATNI, VZ, WIN)
Below are the three companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Consolidated Com ranks lowest with a sales per share of $18.65. Following is At&T Inc with a sales per share of $25.13. Atn Internationa ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $28.40.
Verizon Communic follows with a sales per share of $31.30, and Windstream Holdi rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $32.24.
