Top 5 Companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (ATNI, CNSL, WIN, T, VZ)
Below are the three companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Atn Internationa ranks lowest with a an RPE of $254,000. Following is Consolidated Com with a an RPE of $317,000. Windstream Holdi ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $458,000.
At&T Inc follows with a an RPE of $712,000, and Verizon Communic rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $827,000.
