Top 5 Companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (IDT, CNSL, T, VZ, ATNI)

Below are the three companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Idt Corp-Class B ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.11. Consolidated Com is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.21. At&T Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communic follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.98, and Atn Internationa rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 2.03.

