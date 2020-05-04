Top 5 Companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services Industry With the Lowest Beta (VZ, ATNI, T, IDT, CNSL)
Below are the three companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Verizon Communic ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Atn Internationa is next with a a beta of 0.9. At&T Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.
Idt Corp-Class B follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Consolidated Com rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.1.
