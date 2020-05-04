Top 5 Companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services Industry With the Lowest Beta (VZ, ATNI, T, IDT, CNSL)

Below are the three companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Verizon Communic ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Atn Internationa is next with a a beta of 0.9. At&T Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.

Idt Corp-Class B follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Consolidated Com rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.1.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Idt Corp-Class B on March 9th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $6.04. Since that call, shares of Idt Corp-Class B have fallen 15.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.