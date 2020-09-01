MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (CNSL, WIN, T, ATNI, VZ)

By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services industry with the highest sales growth.

Consolidated Com ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,257.4%. Windstream Holdi is next with a sales growth of 864.9%. At&T Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 636.0%.

Atn Internationa follows with a sales growth of 529.3%, and Verizon Communic rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 4.3%.

