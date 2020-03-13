Top 5 Companies in the Insurance Brokers Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (BRO, EHTH, MMC, AJG, AON)

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Brown & Brown ranks lowest with a sales per share of $7.03. Following is Ehealth Inc with a sales per share of $7.31. Marsh & Mclennan ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $28.42.

Arthur J Gallagh follows with a sales per share of $36.43, and Aon Plc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $42.19.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Brown & Brown on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $44.94. Since that call, shares of Brown & Brown have fallen 7.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.