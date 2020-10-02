MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Insurance Brokers Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (EHTH, AON, BRO, MMC, AJG)

Written on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 2:25am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Ehealth Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $126,000. Following is Aon Plc with a an RPE of $214,000. Brown & Brown ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $226,000.

Marsh & Mclennan follows with a an RPE of $227,000, and Arthur J Gallagh rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $246,000.

