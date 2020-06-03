Top 5 Companies in the Insurance Brokers Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (AJG, BRO, MMC, EHTH, AON)
Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Arthur J Gallagh ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 4.09. Brown & Brown is next with a a price to book ratio of 4.53. Marsh & Mclennan ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 6.91.
Ehealth Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 9.49, and Aon Plc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 10.03.
