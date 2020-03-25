Top 5 Companies in the Insurance Brokers Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (EHTH, BRO, AJG, AON, MMC)

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Ehealth Inc ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 0.7%. Brown & Brown is next with a forward earnings yield of 3.5%. Arthur J Gallagh ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 4.7%.

Aon Plc follows with a forward earnings yield of 5.1%, and Marsh & Mclennan rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 5.2%.

