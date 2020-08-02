Top 5 Companies in the Insurance Brokers Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (AJG, AON, BRO, MMC, EHTH)
Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Arthur J Gallagh ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.1. Aon Plc is next with a a current ratio of 1.1. Brown & Brown ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.1.
Marsh & Mclennan follows with a a current ratio of 1.3, and Ehealth Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 2.1.
