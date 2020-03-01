MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Insurance Brokers Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (AON, AJG, MMC, EHTH, BRO)

By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Aon Plc ranks highest with a sales per share of $42.19. Arthur J Gallagh is next with a sales per share of $36.43. Marsh & Mclennan ranks third highest with a sales per share of $28.42.

Ehealth Inc follows with a sales per share of $7.31, and Brown & Brown rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $7.03.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Marsh & Mclennan on October 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $100.66. Since that recommendation, shares of Marsh & Mclennan have risen 10.7%. We continue to monitor Marsh & Mclennan for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

