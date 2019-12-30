Top 5 Companies in the Insurance Brokers Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (AJG, MMC, BRO, AON, EHTH)

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Arthur J Gallagh ranks highest with a an RPE of $246,000. Following is Marsh & Mclennan with a an RPE of $227,000. Brown & Brown ranks third highest with a an RPE of $226,000.

Aon Plc follows with a an RPE of $214,000, and Ehealth Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $126,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Aon Plc on November 4th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $195.83. Since that recommendation, shares of Aon Plc have risen 6.0%. We continue to monitor Aon Plc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.