Top 5 Companies in the Insurance Brokers Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (AJG, MMC, BRO, AON, EHTH)

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Arthur J Gallagh ranks highest with a an RPE of $246,000. Marsh & Mclennan is next with a an RPE of $227,000. Brown & Brown ranks third highest with a an RPE of $226,000.

Aon Plc follows with a an RPE of $214,000, and Ehealth Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $126,000.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Ehealth Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Ehealth Inc in search of a potential trend change.