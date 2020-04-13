MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Insurance Brokers Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (MMC, AJG, AON, BRO, EHTH)

Written on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 5:38am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Marsh & Mclennan ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 26.86. Following is Arthur J Gallagh with a a debt to asset ratio of 23.12. Aon Plc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 22.87.

Brown & Brown follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 16.98, and Ehealth Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 0.00.

Keywords: highest debt to asset ratio marsh & mclennan arthur j gallagh aon plc brown & brown ehealth inc

Ticker(s): MMC AJG AON BRO EHTH

