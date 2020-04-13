Top 5 Companies in the Insurance Brokers Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (MMC, AJG, AON, BRO, EHTH)
Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Marsh & Mclennan ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 26.86. Following is Arthur J Gallagh with a a debt to asset ratio of 23.12. Aon Plc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 22.87.
Brown & Brown follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 16.98, and Ehealth Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 0.00.
