Top 5 Companies in the Industrial REITs Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (PLD, REXR, DRE, FR, IIPR)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Prologis Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $1.7 million. Rexford Industri is next with a an RPE of $1.8 million. Duke Realty Corp ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $2.1 million.
First Ind Realty follows with a an RPE of $2.5 million, and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $4.0 million.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc on January 10th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $79.61. Since that recommendation, shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc have risen 16.2%. We continue to monitor Innovative Industrial Properties Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest revenue per employee prologis inc rexford industri duke realty corp first ind realty :iipr innovative industrial properties inc