Top 5 Companies in the Industrial REITs Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (PLD, REXR, DRE, FR, IIPR)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Prologis Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $1.7 million. Following is Rexford Industri with a an RPE of $1.8 million. Duke Realty Corp ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $2.1 million.

First Ind Realty follows with a an RPE of $2.5 million, and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $4.0 million.

