Top 5 Companies in the Industrial REITs Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (MNR, STAG, FR, EGP, DRE)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Monmouth Real Es ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 5.38. Following is Stag Industrial with a a price to sales ratio of 5.47. First Ind Realty ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 8.22.

Eastgroup Prop follows with a a price to sales ratio of 10.85, and Duke Realty Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 11.14.

