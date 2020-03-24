Top 5 Companies in the Industrial REITs Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (STAG, REXR, TRNO, PLD, IIPR)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Stag Industrial ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.1%. Following is Rexford Industri with a an earnings yield of 0.2%. Terreno Realty C ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.0%.
Prologis Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 1.8%, and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 1.9%.
