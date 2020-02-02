Top 5 Companies in the Industrial REITs Industry With the Lowest Beta (DRE, REXR, TRNO, IIPR, MNR)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Duke Realty Corp ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Following is Rexford Industri with a a beta of 0.7. Terreno Realty C ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Monmouth Real Es rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.8.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Duke Realty Corp on January 10th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $26.90. Since that recommendation, shares of Duke Realty Corp have risen 35.0%. We continue to monitor Duke Realty Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.