Top 5 Companies in the Industrial REITs Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (MNR, IIPR, PLD, EGP, FR)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Monmouth Real Es ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 4.0%. Following is Innovative Industrial Properties Inc with a forward earnings yield of 2.3%. Prologis Inc ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 2.1%.

Eastgroup Prop follows with a forward earnings yield of 2.0%, and First Ind Realty rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 2.0%.

