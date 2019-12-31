Top 5 Companies in the Industrial REITs Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (STAG, REXR, EGP, FR, DRE)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Stag Industrial ranks highest with a EPS growth of 15,555.6%. Rexford Industri is next with a EPS growth of 11,898.7%. Eastgroup Prop ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 4,105.3%.

First Ind Realty follows with a EPS growth of 3,333.3%, and Duke Realty Corp rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 3,333.3%.

