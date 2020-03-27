Top 5 Companies in the Industrial REITs Industry With the Highest Beta (PLD, EGP, FR, STAG, MNR)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Prologis Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 0.8. Following is Eastgroup Prop with a a beta of 0.8. First Ind Realty ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.8.
Stag Industrial follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Monmouth Real Es rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.8.
