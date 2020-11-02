Top 5 Companies in the Industrial REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (MNR , DRE , PLD , FR , STAG )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Industrial REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Monmouth Real Es (NYSE:MNR ) ranks first with a gain of 2.41%; Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE ) ranks second with a gain of 1.61%; and Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD ) ranks third with a gain of 1.58%.

First Ind Realty (NYSE:FR ) follows with a gain of 1.33% and Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.02%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Monmouth Real Es on January 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $13.46. Since that recommendation, shares of Monmouth Real Es have risen 11.1%. We continue to monitor Monmouth Real Es for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.