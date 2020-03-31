MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (SXI, PNR, CR, GHM, MIDD)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 12:42am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the lowest sales growth.

Standex Intl Co ranks lowest with a sales growth of 48.9%. Pentair Plc is next with a sales growth of 95.1%. Crane Co ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 138.3%.

Graham Corp follows with a sales growth of 192.1%, and Middleby Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 298.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Standex Intl Co on January 31st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $73.93. Since that call, shares of Standex Intl Co have fallen 39.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: lowest sales growth standex intl co pentair plc crane co graham corp middleby corp

Ticker(s): SXI PNR CR GHM MIDD

Contact Shiri Gupta

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.