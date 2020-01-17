Top 5 Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry With the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth (BGG, CLC, LDL, NNBR, B)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Briggs & Strattn ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 0.2%. Following is Clarcor Inc with a projected earnings growth of 0.6%. Lydall Inc ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 3.9%.

Nn Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 4.8%, and Barnes Group Inc rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 7.2%.

