Top 5 Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry With the Lowest PEG Ratio (BGG, NNBR, LDL, FLOW, PKOH)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Briggs & Strattn ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. Nn Inc is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. Lydall Inc ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.00.

Spx Flow Inc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.00, and Park Ohio Hldgs rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

