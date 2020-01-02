Top 5 Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry With the Lowest Future Earnings Growth (PNR, BRSS, CLC, GRC, FELE)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Pentair Plc ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 2.1%. Following is Global Brass & C with a future earnings growth of 3.7%. Clarcor Inc ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 3.8%.

Gorman-Rupp Co follows with a future earnings growth of 5.7%, and Franklin Elec Co rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 7.4%.

