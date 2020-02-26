Top 5 Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry With the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio (BGG, NNBR, LDL, PKOH, HY)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Briggs & Strattn ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 2.18. Nn Inc is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.03. Lydall Inc ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.20.

Park Ohio Hldgs follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.86, and Hyster-Yale rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.61.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Hyster-Yale on December 19th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $58.47. Since that call, shares of Hyster-Yale have fallen 11.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.