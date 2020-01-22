Top 5 Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (XONE, NPO, KAI, NDSN, CR)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Exone Co/The ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 153.8%. Following is Enpro Industries with a EPS growth of 396.6%. Kadant Inc ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 548.3%.

Nordson Corp follows with a EPS growth of 554.3%, and Crane Co rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 599.8%.

