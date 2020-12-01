Top 5 Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (PNR, CLC, DOV, ITW, ITT)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Pentair Plc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -26.7%. Following is Clarcor Inc with a EBITDA growth of 7.6%. Dover Corp ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 8.4%.

Illinois Tool Wo follows with a EBITDA growth of 10.3%, and Itt Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 10.5%.

