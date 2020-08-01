Top 5 Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (SWK, HSC, IR, JBT, NDSN)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Stanley Black & ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.0. Harsco Corp is next with a a current ratio of 1.2. Ingersoll-Rand ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.3.

John Bean Tech follows with a a current ratio of 1.3, and Nordson Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.4.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nordson Corp on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $147.86. Since that recommendation, shares of Nordson Corp have risen 10.6%. We continue to monitor Nordson Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.