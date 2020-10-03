Top 5 Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (SNHY, XYL, KAI, TNC, AIMC)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest sales growth.

Sun Hydraulics ranks highest with a sales growth of 7,408.8%. Xylem Inc is next with a sales growth of 2,482.1%. Kadant Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,436.6%.

Tennant Co follows with a sales growth of 2,405.4%, and Altra Industrial rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,367.5%.

