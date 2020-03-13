Top 5 Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (NPO, GGG, ITW, NNBR, BRSS)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Enpro Industries ranks highest with a ROE of 8,643.3%. Following is Graco Inc with a ROE of 4,283.6%. Illinois Tool Wo ranks third highest with a ROE of 4,167.8%.
Nn Inc follows with a ROE of 3,929.4%, and Global Brass & C rounds out the top five with a ROE of 3,780.9%.
