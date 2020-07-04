Top 5 Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (SNA, PH, HY, SWK, ITW)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Snap-On Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $9.17. Parker Hannifin is next with a FCF per share of $8.24. Hyster-Yale ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $7.52.
Stanley Black & follows with a FCF per share of $6.52, and Illinois Tool Wo rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $6.12.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Snap-On Inc on January 7th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $164.63. Since that call, shares of Snap-On Inc have fallen 42.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest free cash flow per share snap-on inc parker hannifin hyster-yale stanley black & illinois tool wo