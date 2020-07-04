Top 5 Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (SNA, PH, HY, SWK, ITW)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Snap-On Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $9.17. Parker Hannifin is next with a FCF per share of $8.24. Hyster-Yale ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $7.52.

Stanley Black & follows with a FCF per share of $6.52, and Illinois Tool Wo rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $6.12.

